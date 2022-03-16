news, local-news,

TWO special events will highlight Leeton shire's Harmony Week celebrations in 2022. Harmony Week will be held across the country from March 21 to March 27 as a celebration of Australia's cultural diversity. The week promotes inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone. Leeton Shire Council mayor Tony Reneker said events this year would include a special citizenship ceremony on Monday and a community event this coming Sunday. Four conferees from Pakistan and the Philippines will become Australian citizens as part of the ceremony on Monday at the Leeton Visitors Information Centre. "Harmony Week in Leeton shire is a great opportunity to celebrate our rich multicultural heritage, strengthen our collective sense of belonging and welcome our newest citizens," councillor Reneker said. IN OTHER NEWS: "This citizenship ceremony will remind the community why our cultural diversity is one of our greatest assets and we are stronger because of it. Harmony Week will also include the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Monday. "It's important we all recognise and celebrate our unique, diverse society and stand up against any racism and discrimination," Cr Reneker said. The community event on Sunday will be hosted by the Leeton Multicultural Support Group. This free Harmony Day lunch will be held at the Leeton Uniting Church Hall. Everyone is welcome and the opportunity to enjoy the food from different cultures and meet new friends. Attendees are asked to bring a plate to share. Cr Reneker encouraged the community to get involved. "It is very special and interesting when our community comes together to share our various cultural backgrounds through food music, dance and traditional dress," he said. For more information on the Harmony Day lunch, contact Robyn Hutchinson on 0400 481 979. To learn more about other ways you can get involved in this year's Harmony Week celebrations, visit www.harmony.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/2f6a08f7-c3c2-4e17-bfa7-4b80b6f7e87c.jpg/r1_0_638_360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg