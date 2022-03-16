news, local-news,

LEETON actor Jake Speer will return home this weekend for a unique workshop, but there's several other projects that have been keeping him busy already this year. With so many headaches and ups and downs within the entertainment industry during past two years because of the pandemic, Mr Speer has been keeping his options open. Last year he brought the Henry V production to Leeton, which was the final live theatre performance at the Roxy Theatre before its redevelopment, which is now officially underway. "The past couple of years have been a real rollercoaster," he said. "With the success of Henry V at the Roxy and the crazy response to Clickbait (on Netflix where Mr Speer played a role) was really exciting. "I've been working a lot on my own projects, mostly a James Bond podcast I co-host with my two best mates. IN OTHER NEWS: "People can find us wherever you listen to your podcasts by searching for Trés Bond. "We also manage a YouTube channel, United States of Kensington, where we produce a lot of short videos. "It's been a great creative outlet." Apart from that, Mr Speer said he had also been spending more of his time and energy on development the Roxy Institute of Performing Arts, which is set to come alive in the coming years. "That's quite a different role for me, but I'm really excited to create a space in Leeton for people to connect with the wider entertainment industry, refine their skills and produce high-quality work," he said. "I'm also preparing for a play later in the year at the Ensemble Theatre in Sydney called Photograph 51. "This will be my third time at the Ensemble and I'm really looking forward to returning to the stage." Mr Speer encouraged anyone interested in learning more about the industry, in particular script writing and what it takes to put together a short firm, to attend his full-day workshop at the Riverina Writing House in Leeton this Saturday. Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/organisers/622562c8b39e100ba0e9758a.

