news, local-news,

A REWARD is being offered for anyone who might have information that leads to the conviction of vandals who trashed the changerooms at Leeton's town ovals. The facilities, all of which are reasonably new and were the result of plenty of hard work from both sporting organisations and Leeton Shire Council, were targeted by an unknown number of vandals. Damage included destruction to disabled toilet amenities, damage to doors, smashed skylights and graffiti on the walls. Council estimates this malicious damage will cost thousands of dollars to fix. Mayor Tony Reneker said it was "disappointing on a number of levels". IN OTHER NEWS: "The whole area down there, with the changerooms included, is highly-regarded in the Riverina area," he said. "It's one of the best in the region and a facility not every town is lucky enough to have. "That mindless vandalism is really annoying. "I have spoken to the Superintendent of (the Murrumbidgee Police District) and he is fully aware of it. They are across it and are investigating it. "He has also told me police will be conducting extra patrols of that area." Council is offering a reward of $500 to anyone who may have information that leads to a conviction. Personal details will remain confidential. It will also investigate the possibility of cameras being erected in that area. One of the user groups of these changerooms during the winter months is the Leeton Phantoms Rugby Union Club. President Ian Pascoe was also disheartened by the vandalism. "We're fortunate to have these facilities to the quality that we do ... so it is disappointing that people feel the need to damage them and not channel their energy more constructively," he said. Anyone with information should contact council or Leeton police. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/efc75f9b-f07f-4f45-ae2c-130ddf15c841.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg