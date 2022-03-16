news, local-news,

BUSINESS entrepreneur Bree Tucker has always held the philosophy of it being important to help others in whatever means possible. Mrs Tucker has opened a new business in Leeton, Haus of Vitality, which aims to do just that for residents of all ages and genders. Located at shop 3/89-91 in Pine Avenue, Haus of Vitality has a simple mission. It encapsulates the idea of living life to the fullest - with energy, radiance and vitality. The business is able to provide this in a number of ways, including through its infrared sauna, salt therapy, massage lounge, skin therapy and treatments, LED lounge, and its range of healthy snacks, drinks and products. Mrs Tucker previously owned Exclusive Skin and Beauty in Leeton before leaving town for a short while with her young family. Since moving back to Leeton she saw a gap in the health and wellbeing industry while also running her own marketing business The Startup Specialist. "The concept behind Haus of Vitality is I wanted to find a holistic approach to anti-aging or anti-aging from the inside out," Mrs Tucker said. "There were things we didn't have here in Leeton compared to where I was living such as the infrared sauna and salt booth ... I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring these things to Leeton. "Most of our treatments are also self-sufficient. I've set it up that way because as everyone knows we are living in a pandemic, but also myself as a mother, I'm not here all of the time. IN OTHER NEWS: "So, I wanted to set up a business that would cover all of these bases to allow us to be open throughout the week. "All of our treatments are non-invasive. All of our products are Australian-owned. Everything we have here is for men and women." Bookings can be made online and, when stepping into Haus of Vitality, one is instantly relaxed. Following a treatment, residents can enjoy some delicious tea while further taking some down time to read, complete a crossroad or just simply enjoy the quiet. The spaces are also available for group bookings and events by appointment that come complete with unique packages for a well-rounded experience. The business opened at the end of February, with Mrs Tucker pleased with the support of the community so far. "All of our products and treatments have been carefully curated ... we wanted to give people a space where they feel comfortable, but also somewhere where they can be given the ingredients they need for a healthy life," Mrs Tucker said. "I've always wanted to help people do that." You can find out more information about Haus of Vitality on its website, where bookings can be made, at https://thehouseofvitality.com/. The business is also on social media on Instagram at @hausofvitality and Facebook by searching the business name.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/50f54a19-59de-4556-a780-5ea021313a9f.JPG/r5_26_1076_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg