The Yanco Agricultural High School's annual swimming carnival was held in February, 2022
CONDITIONS were perfect for the recent Yanco Agricultural High School swimming carnival.
The twilight event had high participation rates from students, which led to many entertaining races.
MORE GALLERIES
According to the school, the cheering between houses could be heard from blocks away.
McCaughey House took out the event over Gardiner, which had held the title for several years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Age champions
- 12 years boys: Clem Harris.
- 12 years girls: Adeline Plane.
- 13 years boys: Ceejay Twigg.
- 13 years girls: Jessica Golder.
- 14 years boys: Hamish Warhurst.
- 14 years girls: Pia Fattore.
- 15 years boys: Mitchell Turner.
- 15 years girls: Alana Jones.
- 16 years boys: Jed Trevethan/Harvey Gay.
- 16 years girls: Charley Edwards.
- 17+ years boys: Thomas Hughes.
- 17+ years girls: Rosie Degnan.
House points
- 1st: McCaughey 2108.
- 2nd: Gardiner 2043.
- 3rd: Breakwell 1655.
- 4th: Mutch 1559.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.irrigator.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
Comments
Discuss "McCaughey House the victors at Yanco Ag's twilight carnival | Photos"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.