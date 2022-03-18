news, local-news,

CONDITIONS were perfect for the recent Yanco Agricultural High School swimming carnival. The twilight event had high participation rates from students, which led to many entertaining races. According to the school, the cheering between houses could be heard from blocks away. McCaughey House took out the event over Gardiner, which had held the title for several years. Age champions House points

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/dde75692-25c8-4eb5-95c5-bdd82e4b0854.JPG/r2_171_4269_2582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg