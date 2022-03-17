news, local-news,

IT'S TIME to mask up - but this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19. The Rotary Club of Leeton Central is planning a masquerade ball on March 26 at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club and the whole community is invited. It's all about finding the perfect mask - but this time it's more about the glitter, feathers and fun rather than health protection. "The masquerade ball was something one of our members, Lionel Weston, had been wanting to organise for a few years, so we thought now was a good time since we can hold bigger events again," club president Rod Heffer said. "As a Rotary club we haven't been able to hold any big events for such a long time due to COVID, so we're really looking forward to this one. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's not just for Rotary people, it's for anyone in the community to come along and have a good night." There will be plenty happening on the night, including raffles, entertainment from Melbourne band Done Deal and, of course, some delicious food. However, residents are also welcome to bring their own nibbles and snacks to the event. Masks, just not the ones everyone has become accustomed to during the pandemic, can also be worn as part of your outfit - think mystery and intrigue or bright and colourful. The idea is to have as much as fun as you want with the theme. Mr Heffer was also hoping the night would showcase the Rotary Club of Leeton Central as being an organisation people may think about joining. The club is always seeking more volunteers for its community work and efforts. The ball itself will act as a fundraiser for the state's flood victims in Northern NSW. "We're hoping to raise a decent amount of money to help them out," Mr Heffer said. "Hopefully this ball will be a success and then we can look at hopefully holding it every year with a different cause each time." The ball will be held on March 26, upstairs at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club from 7pm. Tickets are $50 per person and are available at the club, Beyond Bank or by contacting 0427 559 493, 0474 954 592 or 0410 984 411.

