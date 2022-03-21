news, local-news,

LEETON motorists have been advised of changed traffic conditions starting on Irrigation Way at Wamoon as road safety improvements are carried out. Starting today, the work will begin between Bowmaker Road and Davidson Road for a length of 4.14 kilometres from 7am to 5pm on weekdays and 7am to 1pm on Saturdays. The latest stage of work will include road shoulder widening, heavy patching and the installation of a guard rail to improve safety on Irrigation Way. IN OTHER NEWS: Work will be carried out by Leeton Shire Council on behalf of Transport for NSW and is expected to take two months to complete, weather permitting. Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists have been encouraged to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

