I JUST must start off with a special mention about one of the Leeton Community's Op Shop's great ladies. Yes, Beverley Moore. Beverley has been with us for a fair while now and is well known for her great meals in the Leeton Cannery Tea House. Just recently she was awarded the Murray electorate's NSW Woman of the Year. What a fine achievement. IN OTHER NEWS: Congratulations to you Beverley from all the Leeton Community Care Development Inc board members, staff, and volunteers. Don't forget, any local not-for-profit organization that would like to put a window display in the front of the op shop, just call in, or ring Brady and he will work in with you, not a problem. Must not forget the SunRice Festival is coming up, so Leeton will be full on during that Easter long weekend. The weekend after is another long weekend with Anzac Day on April 25. What an emotional time to see Teerman's Transport complete their last lap of the main street recently. An Icon of our great town. I noticed in the lead truck riding shot gun was Kim our beloved chairman of Leeton Community Care Development. Well done and thank you. Just a reminder again, the Leeton Pro-Am is on the week after Easter, along with the 1971 Leeton Redleg's Premiership, 50-year reunion. A lot happening in the next few weeks in our beautiful town and shire. So, until next time take care and I hope you all have a wonderful Easter with family and friends and hope your footy team wins, but not against Collingwood.

