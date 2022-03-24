news, local-news,

THERE was no skirting around the important messages and issues during special workshops at St Francis College this week. The college hosted Daniel Principe from Collective Shout, who addressed issues of sexualisation among young people in today's modern society. Mr Principe had been set to be joined by renowned commentator, writer and blogger Melinda Tankard Reist, but she was a last minute apology due to illness. Instead Mr Principe took the lead addressing both boys and girls at the college across different year groups, as well as parents at a community forum on Tuesday evening. "(Tuesday) night with parents was deeply encouraging ... they were very engaged with the discussions and invested in the wellbeing of their young people," Mr Principe said. "I'm pretty frank. I don't hold back abut the challenges our young people are going through. If we don't diagnose the problem properly, in particularly in relation to pornography and porn culture and how that is affecting relationships between young people, than we aren't tackling this sexual assault crisis you see across the country. "Consent doesn't really go far enough." When it came to speaking with the students, Mr Principe was also honest and frank. Telling them how he had lost too many people in his life due to ongoing impacts of things like sexual assault. He urged the students to think about how their behaviours may affect others, but also noted that young people are living in a tough world where so much information is at their fingertips, meaning it can be easy to become desensitized to some material. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Principe said it was all about making better choices and looking out for one another. "It is of course about young people making good choices for themselves and those around them, but it's also about calling out bad behaviour when they see or hear it," he said. St Francis College principal Seb Spina also encouraged students to take the message on board, but to also speak with teachers or their parents should they have any concerns or face any issues. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

