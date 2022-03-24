news, local-news,

LEETON residents will soon be asked to give their blunt and direct thoughts on health services in the shire. In the coming weeks, Leeton Shire Council and the community-led Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee will be releasing a survey into what areas of health need fixing in Leeton and why. "This isn't just another survey ... this is actually going to go somewhere and result in change," committee member Maryann Iannelli said. "It will form part of our Integrated Health Services Strategy for Leeton and show how residents are feeling about our health services at the moment. "We want to present the right data to enact change. At the moment, NSW Health have told us they have information that shows people are relatively happy with health services. IN OTHER NEWS: "We know for a fact that isn't the case. So, through this survey we need to be able to paint the real picture about what is going on. "We will need as many people as possible to complete this survey. It's not going to be hard. We just need people to take part." As part of the process, there will be a survey for the general public, but also for healthcare workers, including doctors in town. "They won't be long, they will aim to capture that data so we can present it and show exactly what is wrong and what needs fixing," Mrs Iannelli said. "There might be one or two open-ended questions where we get people's stories or how they think the situation can be improved as well. "This will help shape what we need and how we need to do it." Council and the committee are continuing to also work behind-the-scenes to have the health services come on board with their strategy. The goal is to work together to actually bring real results and change to the community and, possibly, be an example for other regional communities facing similar issues. Residents will hear more information in the coming weeks about when and how to take part in the survey.

