A NEW musical element will be part of this year's Leeton SunRice Festival with tunes set to be rocking all weekend. True Vibenation are going to be entertaining during the street parade on a float, while Mister Ott takes up residence in the park for the Festival on Mountford which starts at the end of the parade. Both bands will then be playing Saturday evening as part of the Festival of Place program also in the park. Ben Panucci, who is the guitarist for Mister Ott will then be switching things up and joining the Ben Panucci Trio on Easter Sunday when they play at Leeton's Biggest Pink Picnic in Mountford Park. Daniel Pliner aka "PlaneFace", who is Mister Ott's keyboardist will also be playing a set on the evening on Saturday, as well as at the picnic. Organisers are hoping the music component to this year's festival will add in a little extra. Bringing the bands and entertainers to Leeton for the event was made possible thanks to NSW government grant funding. Each of the artists and acts will be bringing their own spin to the weekend in the genres they cover. This includes contemporary jazz and neo-soul in some cases. True Vibenation have been to Leeton in the past to perform. They are made up of twins VULI and Moody and childhood friend Klue. The inner-west Sydney trio have developed a strong following thanks to a live show which revels in making people dance and songs that combine infectious hooks and razor-sharp raps with roaring horns and genre-bending electronic beats. IN OTHER NEWS: Mister Ott is a Sydney jazz sextet merging mesmerising eastern sounds, tight jazz funk, hypnotic grooves with melismatic horn lines and high-calibre ecstatic solos. Mister Ott promises to take the audience on a journey to another place and time where they lose themselves in the music. Mister Ott comprises Matt Ottignon (tenor and baritone saxes) Ellen Kirkwood (trumpet), Ben Panucci (guitar), Dave Symes (bass), Carlos Adura (drums) and Daniel Pliner (keys). Leeton shire residents should certainly keep an eye and an ear out for these acts throughout the festival. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/496c6ff0-df4e-49b7-baaa-ed28849c968e.jpg/r10_0_6261_3532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg