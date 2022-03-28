news, local-news,

PLANNING for Leeton shire's economic future is focusing on a number of factors. Leeton Shire Council's economic and strategic development manager Michelle Evans has been putting a draft economic development strategy that will guide moving forward in a successful way. As part of the process, Mrs Evans has been working with the Leeton Business Chamber, the business community and various other stakeholders to ensure the strategy can give a solid direction and idea on how the shire can prosper in the years ahead. "I can't stop a business from closing or magically open new business, but I can provide support, ideas for ways forward and how we can all work together to ensure we have a positive economic future in Leeton shire," Mrs Evans said. "There are many things we can be doing to be proactive and that is what this strategy is all about. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's about linking everything together. We're updating our last strategy, which was done in 2016. "Obviously a lot has changed and happened since then. It's about seeing where we have come from, where we are and how we can move forward." As part of the process, Mrs Evans completed a business survey with employers in town, as well as meeting with them face-to-face to gain their thoughts and ideas. "We wanted to get an idea of what they want from council and what they think is important for the region ... themes that came up included the logistics like transport, rail etc. WR Connect is something we are getting over the line as part of that," Mrs Evans said. "We want everyone to work collaboratively to bring new business to town or, for example, even something as simple as when there are big events or sporting events happening in town that we communicate with businesses to let them know and prepare. "Everyone wants to see the shire prosper so we can build towards a positive future." Once completed the strategy will be put to council at an upcoming monthly meeting for councillors to view. It will then be put on public exhibition so residents, businesses and stakeholders can have their say and give further input before its adoption.

