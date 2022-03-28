news, local-news,

THE Yanco Powerhouse Museum is not only an iconic building of the shire, but it houses many treasures, stories and important pieces of history. However, the museum relies heavily on volunteer efforts to help it continue on into the future. That volunteer requirement is something the museum is now screaming out for if its to have a solid future moving forward. There are only a limited number of committee members and those who are involved have been part of the museum's life for decades. New blood is urgently required to ensure this museum can thrive in the years to come. In good news, the museum was recently awarded just over $7000 through Creative Capital to go towards installing shelves in its storage shed, as well as assisting with repairs of skylights at the museum. Leeton Shire Council's museum development officer Petra Cranshure-Player was hopeful this burst of money would help attract new volunteers. IN OTHER NEWS: "The grant money is extremely helpful, but we are definitely in need of new volunteers of any age and ability," she said. "There's plenty for everyone to do, no matter the interest they have. "It's a great opportunity to become involved in such a wonderful community asset." Museum president Ian Peacock has been involved for many years and he said the work was rewarding. "You make a lot of friends along the way, but you're also helping preserve history ... this museum is home to many wonderful items," he said. "We just really need more volunteers to help us out because there really isn't many of us at the moment." If you can assist in any capacity, contact Ms Cranshure-Player at council on 6953 0911.

