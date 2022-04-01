news, local-news,

ACTIONS speak louder than words at the moment for the community of Lismore and surrounds and that's exactly how the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) in Leeton has responded. A convoy of trucks loaded with hay bales have made their way to Lismore courtesy of donations from the Leeton shire region, as well as across parts of wider NSW as part of the RRT network. From Leeton, Tom Hester of Tyre Doctor donated three trucks and staff for the trek, with Kel Robinson from Robinson's Transport contributing a set of trailers towards the overall 28 truck loads of hay to Lismore. The RRT purchased 1647 bales to be donated to farmers who have been struggling during the flooding emergency, which worsened again over the past week. On Friday, the RRT catering team also set up an event within the Lismore community, offering a free barbecue lunch, coffee and the chance to connect. "We've all seen the devastation this community is going through," Leeton RRT team leader Rod Martin said. "This is a way we can help and offer our support to them. "Even the lunch is just something we can do to bring the community together, give them a meal and the chance to speak with people there and their neighbours." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Martin was proud of how the Leeton community rallied to offer assistance for the convoy, saying it was the Australian spirit shining through. "We know if we were ever in a similar situation, people would be there to help us too," Mr Martin said. "That's why we do it. We are there to help during times of need. "It's been an extremely difficult time for these people and there's a long road ahead."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/c9ec3f4c-5f22-4b89-a765-ed24ec6f7f8b.jpg/r8_0_3989_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg