AFTER a gruelling eight days on a bike, former Leeton resident Terry Tyrrell says he's proud to have pushed himself to the limit in the name of cancer fundraising as part of the recent Tour de Cure. The ride started in Geelong on March 11, ending in Canberra on March 19. What happened in between will forever be imprinted in Mr Tyrrell's memory. Mr Tyrrell decided to take part in the ride after losing his mum to cancer around 30 years ago, and his dad more recently just over 12 months ago to bowel and lung cancer. "I am very humbled to be part of a group (the Tour de Cure family) who all have the common goal and be able to contribute both financially through fundraising and personally by taking part in to the ride to the group," he said. "I was asked on the ride what was it like joining the Tour de Cure for the first time and my response was 'it was like walking into a big warm cuddle'. Everyone looks after everyone." Mr Tyrrell said there were many key moments throughout the ride. "I dedicated this ride to my mum and dad and everyone impacted by cancer, so the highlight was on our ride from Wagga to Young we rode through Cootamundra for lunch where my mum was born and grew up," he said. "I managed to catch up with my mum's cousin and the highlight as we rode out of town after lunch was we rode past mum's old street (Hurley Lane) that we visited many times as a child growing up." Mr Tyrrell said conditions on the ride were tough at times, but well worth it in the end for the money and awareness raised. IN OTHER NEWS: He said he is considering taking part again. "In my life I have heard the words 'there is nothing more we can do' by doctors far too many times for my liking," Mr Tyrrell said. "This event has made me even more determined than ever to continue to drive and challenge myself through participation in these events and use that as the vehicle to raise funds and awareness to find a cure for cancer. "There is a quote by Confucius that has always resonated with me which is 'the man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones'. "I will continue to carry small stones for as long as I can and hopefully one day a cure will be found."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/f9d769ab-148d-4c8c-aaec-c47f0da7b582_rotated_180.jpeg/r4_425_3077_2161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg