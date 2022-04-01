news, local-news,

BRIGHT minds from across the region descended on Leeton recently for the district final of the Lions youth of the year competition. The Lions Club of Leeton played host to Lions in District N4, as well as the families and friends of the contestants of the 2021-22 event. Six students from Grenfell, Cowra, Bathurst and Coleambally faced a panel of judges who would decide the overall winner and public speaker winners. District chairwoman, Leeton's Jackie Strempel said the winners were judged using a point system. These points were allocated to leadership, sporting, cultural interest, academic achievements and their general knowledge of local, state, national and international affairs. "These subjects (were) discussed during an interview with the judges," Mrs Strempel said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The second stage of the program was the public speaking when the contestants had to answer two impromptu questions prepared by the judging panel. "(They also had to) give a prepared, five-minute speech on a subject of the contestant's choice." The impromptu questions used were "if you could live anywhere, where would you live" and "what do you think is expected from a good leader?" Following this, the overall winner and public speaking winner was announced at special function held at the Historic Hydro Motor Inn. The winner on the night, taking out both titles, was Stella Hall from Kelso in Bathurst. Stella was sponsored by the Lions Club of Mount Panorama, Bathurst. She will now progress to the next stage of the competition, which is the state final on April 9 at Club Maitland City, Rutherford, NSW. The Lions youth of the year program has a history in encouraging and fostering leadership skills in Australian students approaching the end of their high school years. By emphasising qualities like academic skills, sporting and cultural involvement, public speaking and contribution to the community, youth of the year aims to bring forth the next generation of outstanding young Australians.

