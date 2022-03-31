news, local-news,

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital following an accident between Yanco and Narrandera on Thursday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene on Irrigation Way near the Cudgel sandhills just before 3.30pm on March 31 after reports of an accident involving a truck and a motor vehicle. Police believe the truck jack-knifed, losing a load of grain in the process, with the motor vehicle being caught up in the accident. A 37-year-old man in that vehicle had to be extricated by emergency services before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital for treatment for minor injuries. The truck driver was uninjured. IN OTHER NEWS: Along with police, Fire and Rescue NSW, the Volunteer Rescue Association and paramedics all attended the scene. Leeton Shire Council was also present to man a road closure and the subsequent detour, which had traffic diverted from Irrigation Way to Regulator Road, past Riverina Beef and back through to Main Road 80 at Yanco. The road is expected to remain closed for a period of time while the scene is assessed and cleaned up. Police have commenced an investigation into the accident. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/396bac7d-75fa-4926-a9b2-bb84f8856ead.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg