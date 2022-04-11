news, local-news,

PROVING the Leeton parkrun really is for anyone - the event recently had two Olympians take part. The first event of April had the Leeton Sport and Recreation Precinct parkrun joined by a good crowd, including Olympians Krishna Stanton and Matthew Dunn, who were in town for the sportsmen's walk of fame. Thirty-nine people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom three were first-timers and five recorded new personal bests. The free, non-competitive five kilometre walk, jog, run has been great for the community since it first started. The event starts and finishes at the skate park at 8am every Saturday of the year. It is timed so participants can check their progress over time and it's safe by being on a course that doesn't cross roads. The first event of April was made possible by seven fantastic volunteers - thank you to Sylvia, Sarah, Liz, Natasha, Sally, Rachel, Hannah and Andrew. Stanton now has the female record for the course at 19:06, but also has the age graded record. IN OTHER NEWS: The Leeton event is supported by volunteers who do actually participate when not volunteering. For those that don't want to participate in parkrun, people can just volunteer. Whatever you want to do, it's Saturday morning parkrun then coffee for a chat. To register go to www.parkrun.com.au/register/. Events coming up include Easter Saturday where some Easter bunnies may have to be spotted around the course. The events first anniversary will be held on April 23.

