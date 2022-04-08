news, local-news,

EXCITEMENT is building ahead of the Leeton SunRice Festival, which is now just mere days away. For those who may have been unaware of what's happening, there's plenty to see and do over the Easter long weekend thanks to the festival. It all gets underway on Thursday, April 14 with the 50 shades of green cocktail party, which will officially launch the event. Also happening that night is the opening of the Penny Paniz Acquisitive Arts competition and the announcing of winners at the Leeton Museum and Gallery. This exhibition will be open throughout the weekend. Festivities will kick into gear in a big way on Saturday with plenty of shopping to be done, window displays to be seen, an Easter balloon hunt and, of course, the street parade from about 1pm. There's also the MIA Cruisers show and shine event happening throughout the day at the town ovals carpark. IN OTHER NEWS: The Festival on Mountford will get underway straight after the parade and it will then be followed by an afternoon/evening of top music also in Mountford Park. On Sunday there's Leeton's biggest picnic and the popular balloon glow, with Monday featuring the Leeton Open Gardens and Riverina Skate Championships. Hot air balloons will be above the skies all weekend and the winner of the ambassador competition will also take place towards the end of the Festival on Mountford. For more information visit leetonsunricefestival.com.au.

