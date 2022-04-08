news, local-news,

LEETON Shire Council has been forced to quash rumours circulating in town surrounding the future of the hospital. According to council, incorrect information has been circulating throughout the shire recently stating the Leeton hospital is closing down. Council says this is certainly not the case and it is continuing to work on its health strategy and plan, along with the community-led Leeton Health Services Crisis Committee, to find and put forward solutions for improved services in the town and at the hospital. Mayor Tony Reneker assured the community this rumour was untrue and the hospital will not be closing. This has been confirmed by the chief executive of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) Jill Ludford. IN OTHER NEWS: "I have spoken with Jill Ludford who has reassured me Leeton hospital remains a critical hospital in the MLHD and there are no plans to change the services," councillor Reneker said. "Ms Ludford has also informed council that she and the board chair were in Leeton (last Wednesday) to visit staff as part of regular scheduled visits. "(Last) week council met with representatives of the MLHD, Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network and NSW Ambulance to commence discussions on an integrated Health Services Plan for Leeton shire." Meanwhile, the Rural Doctors Association of Australia has urged the country's major political parties to commit to significant and long-lasting investment in the rural health system following recommendations of an interim report by a Senate Inquiry into the provision of GP services in rural areas. Among other things, the inquiry has backed the need for a substantial increase in Medicare rebates for GP consultations, and better location-based incentives to encourage doctors to move to the bush.

