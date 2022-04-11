news, local-news,

ANZAC Day in Leeton has long been an important tradition. In 2022 that will continue once again and, for the first time since before the pandemic, there will be no restrictions on the shire's Anzac Day commemorations. In 2020, the town was in lockdown, but residents did take to their driveways with candles to observe a minute silence when dawn broke. Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Peter Williams also attended the cenotaph to raise the Australian flag while the fire station sounded its siren to signal the minute silence. In 2021, crowds were back, but the full march procession was limited. Now, in 2022 there are no restrictions on numbers for the march or the crowd, with Mr Williams hopeful this means everyone will come out to pay their respects. Leeton will have its usual dawn service, starting with a form up at the Wade Hotel from 5.45am and it will be followed by the main march and service with a form up at 9.45am at the Leeton Courthouse. IN OTHER NEWS: "There is no restrictions anymore, so everybody is invited to come along," he said. "Bob Bunbury will be the MC, while Doctor Bob Byrne will be the guest speaker. "He comes with a lot of history. His father and uncles were in the first World War I think it was and he himself was a 'Nasho'." The Leeton RSL Sub-branch has also invited all young veterans to attend and lead the main march on the day. The Fivebough Rural Fire Service will be on hand during the day to hand out rosemary and programs, and will be collecting donations for the Leeton RSL. "Anzac Day is so important ... we need to commemorate the fallen of all wars," Mr Williams said. "I think Anzac Day has also come to symbolise the birth of our nation in so many ways. "We've also seen that really brings everyone together and a sense of community. Whitton will also hold a service at 3pm, while the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club typically holds its own commemoration for the community in the town's hall around noon on the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/8093c947-8d23-4dde-a7c7-324e60ae7df4.jpg/r0_63_3456_2016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg