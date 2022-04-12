news, local-news,

AN EDUCATIONAL storytime session was held for an important reason at the Leeton library recently. Last week the library held a special storytime event to celebrate Autism Acceptance/Awareness Month. Library technician/librarian Zoey Lucas explained the thinking behind the event. "At the library we want to always ensure our entire community feels welcome and safe in our spaces and at our programs," she said. "Each year we work towards celebrating numerous different events and awareness campaigns in a variety of ways to ensure people of all ages feel seen. IN OTHER NEWS: "We felt this year that celebrating Austim Acceptance/Awareness Month during Youth Week was the perfect opportunity to welcome a local author to help us celebrate at storytime." That author was Laurelle Lewis, who is also mother-of-three. On the day, Ms Lewis read her books Archie the Brave, Jasper and the Elemenopy and The Unhealthy Ghost, which was co-written with her son Noah Forbes. The children and their parents in attendance on the day lapped up the stories and adventures told throughout the pages of the books. "We enjoyed listening to her stories while cuddling our toys, as having a sensory element to engage with aids children, especially neurodivergent children, to be able to pay attention to an entire story," Ms Lucas said. "There was also a quiet cubby space available to anyone who felt overwhelmed during our songs and activities, which included a very fun bubble play activity while listening to music." Storytime is held on a regular basis at the library and there are also plenty of activities coming up during the school holidays. "As a librarian, my favourite part of any early literacy program is seeing the way our young people engage with stories and language each in their own unique ways," Ms Lucas said. "No two children are alike and, neither is the way they see the world around them, the stories we read together, or the songs we sing." For more information about Ms Lewis and her books, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063792350677&sk=about. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/3c978c45-fcf4-4c72-a793-44d9eb8f40ff.jpg/r405_0_3563_1784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg