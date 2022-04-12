news, local-news,

LEETON shire's Ambassador Quest entrants have been wrapping up their fundraising campaigns ahead of this weekend's SunRice Festival. Jemma Leeson, Sophie Litchfield and Katelyn Mills have spent the last four-and-a-half months holding many different fundraising events throughout the community as part of the quest. On Easter Saturday afternoon, as part of the Festival on Mountford, the winners of the quest will be announced. It's been a busy couple of weeks for each of the entrants as they hold their last events. These have included everything from high teas, trivia events, street stalls and more. On Thursday night, each of the entrants will be attending the SunRice Festival's launch night - the 50 Shades of Green cocktail party event at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club - where they will address the crowd on the night. On Easter Saturday they will be out and about throughout the morning before participating in the street parade on their own floats. IN OTHER NEWS: Following that, the big announcement will be held later that afternoon and the community will find out who the 2022 Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador is, as well as the Highest Fundraising Ambassador. Typically, an announcement will also be made as to how much money has been raised throughout the quest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/4dc41500-1909-4a73-b072-15c7c59db36a.jpg/r5_341_2042_1492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg