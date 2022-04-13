news, local-news,

IT COMES without saying, but Leeton shire motorists have been warned to behave on the roads throughout the long weekend and beyond. Easter and Anzac Day are both in the school holidays this year and many residents are heading off to see family and friends over this period. Leeton Shire Council's road safety officer Stephanie Puntoriero had an important message for motorists. "Don't trust your tired self when setting off on a journey," she said. "Fatigue-related crashes can happen on any trip no matter how long or short or what time of day. "It's important to think about how tired you are before driving, recognise the early warning signs when driving, and know what to do to avoid driving tired." IN OTHER NEWS: Fatigue is one of the top three killers on NSW roads, along with speeding and drink driving. "The key message for all drivers is that you don't have to be severely fatigued to impair your driving ability, you can simply just be tired," Mrs Puntoriero said. "Tired from a long day, tired after a big night, tired from concentrating on the road while the kids talk in the back seat. "The risk is even greater when you are driving at times when you would normally be asleep, as well as in the early to mid-afternoon." Fatigue-related crashes are almost three times as likely to be fatal than crashes not involving fatigue. Drivers who are asleep can't break. Mrs Puntoriero said there was no excuse for unsafe behaviours on the road because it can have tragic and life-changing consequences. The Easter double demerit period will apply from midnight, Thursday April 14 until midnight on Monday, April 18.

