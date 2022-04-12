A 36-year-old Leeton man will front court following the Pine Avenue accident
A MAN will front court following an early morning accident in Leeton's main street on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday morning after reports of a white Mitsubishi Triton hitting a powerpole at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Wade Avenue North.
In a statement to police, the 36-year-old male driver told police officers that he had "blacked out or fallen asleep".
The driver was breath tested at the scene of the accident, with police saying he returned a positive result.
The man was taken to the Leeton police station for a further breath anaylsis test, which revealed a positive reading of 0.086.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The driver's licence was suspended by police and he was issued with a field court attendance notice to appear in Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Essential Energy crews, along with staff from Leeton Shire Council, were also on scene following the accident.
Meanwhile, police have called on anyone with information relating to a stolen bike, worth more than $1000 to get in touch.
The AVA black mountain bike was taken from a Red Gum Drive Leeton address recently.
