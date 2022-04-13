news, local-news,

LEETON was part of a roadshow recently that aimed to demonstrate to young medical students why it is so important they consider a career in the bush. Murrumbidgee Local Health District hosted 20 medical, nursing and allied health students from across NSW recently, visiting various towns across the region, including Leeton. The aim was to give the students a taste for rural living and a future career in rural healthcare. During their time in Leeton, the students took in some of the town's landmarks and green spaces and enjoyed a lunch in the main street before visiting the town's hospital. The four-day "Go Rural" road trip wa funded by NSW Rural Doctors Network (RDN) and also incorporated practice visits, clinical activities, community events, themed dinners, cultural events and historical exhibitions. As well as Leeton the students also visited Griffith, Wagga, Temora and Yass. MLHD director of people and culture Helen Emmerson said research showed exposure to rural clinical settings during medical training was associated with an increased likelihood of medical students entering rural practice after graduation. "The Go Rural road trip gives medical, nursing, midwifery and allied health students a first-hand preview to what rural and remote areas can offer," she said. "We appreciate the work the NSW RDN is doing through the Go Rural program to help develop sustainable long-term health solutions for our remote, rural and regional towns." More trips are planned later this year. RDN is a not-for-profit, non-government charitable organisation and is the federal government's designated Rural Workforce Agency for health in NSW. IN OTHER NEWS: Its vision is for improved health service access for all Australians - no matter where they live. RDN receives program funding from the federal government's Department of Health and the NSW Ministry of Health. Local governments, community and industry organisations also contribute funding for RDN. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/ec99905d-a184-4b4e-b0e3-485579820ad5.jpeg/r0_425_768_859_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg