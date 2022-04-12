news, local-news,

LEETON Public School recently hosted a one-day cricket match against Griffith North Public School in the second round of the NSWPSSA state knockout cricket competition. The day started with the players' introduction before Griffith North PS won the toss and chose to bat. Leeton PS took to the high school ovals fielding task with concentration and enthusiasm. Griffith North's innings was restricted to only 62 runs, their innings coming to an end in the 23rd over. The outstanding performance from Leeton PS in dismissing Griffith North short of the 25-over limit was built on a spread of contributions from the bowling unit and the entire team. There were outstanding bowling efforts from Corbin 3/3 off his three overs, Wesley 1/6 off five and Tate 2/10 off three. The bowling attack applied huge pressure on the Griffith North batsmen to score runs at a higher rate. IN OTHER NEWS: As the match progressed and the pressure built, Griffith North's wickets fell on a regular basis as they attempted to score runs. The first dismissal of the match came about when Zaide, with a brilliant display of fielding, knocked down the stumps from an accurate throw from midfield to claim a run out. Leeton PS batsmen set about chasing the target of 63 for victory, with the Griffith North fielders placed under constant pressure as Leeton PS dominated with the bat. The opening partnership of Wes and Isiah steadily amassed runs until Wes was dismissed in the fifth over for seven runs. Spectators were then left searching for superlatives, as Braxton came to the pitch and masterfully guided Leeton PS towards a winning total until he was dismissed for 29 in the 18th over. Braxton was ably supported by Isiah, until Isiah was dismissed for 10 in the 16th over. Tate followed his excellent bowling efforts and hit the winning runs, with the match sealed in the 19th over. The game was played on a warm day, but both teams coped well with the conditions and played the game in great spirit and sportsmanship. The win signals the start of the Leeton PS cricket team's participation in this year's state knockout that will begin with two of sport's most important ingredients - momentum and belief. The school thanked Scott McDonald and Vula Wate for umpiring the match, Matthew Isackson for preparing the team and Jenny Tiffin for standing in as team manager at short notice. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

