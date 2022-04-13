news, local-news,

AFTER a successful season, the Leeton Yanco Swimming Club has honoured their best of the year during its recent presentation day. Seven and under: Chloe Hillyer, Harrison Goman, runners-up Olivia Pike, Mason Harmer. Eight years: Dakoda Mawer, Cadell Thompson, runners-up Imogen Boots, Hudson Stevens. Nine years: Evie Speirs Dill, Jett Teerman, runner-up Olivia O'Bryan. 10 years: Camilla Halloran, Corbin Longford, runners-up Sophie Sullivan, Israel Watt. 11 years: Laura Teerman, Zaide Harmer, runners-up Abbey Holden, Blake Mawer. IN OTHER NEWS: 12 years: Ellena Halloran, Jack Miller, runners-up Charlotte Mallamace. 13 years: Madeleine Glenn, Kian Henman, runner-up Connor Holden. 14 years: Ruby Miller, Jeremy Woods, runners-up Grace Hill. 15 years: Victoria Glenn, Raith Henman. Evie Coelli, Mason Harmer, Cohen Hillier, Emily Pike, Ellena Halloran and Grace Hill. Joe and Maria Iannelli Award for the swimmer who has achieved the most points through their participation at the Southern Inland Swimming Association carnivals: Raith Henman. Bert Dobson Award: In memory of Dobson, who for many years was involved with Leeton Swimming Club. Dobson was one of the original team who started the learn to swim program with the club many years ago. He helped encourage many young swimmers and hoped this trophy would become an encouragement for young athletes. He hoped young swimmers would keep on trying and enjoy their sport. The recipient of this season's award has excelled in her first year in the club, attending morning training and time trials, performing well at her school carnivals and swimming 20km for charity in February: Grace Goman. Bill Parrow Award: For swimmers who progress to the highest level of school swimming carnivals: Laura Teerman, Maddie O'Callaghan, Saige Deaton, Ava Robertson, Charlotte Mallamace, Madeline Irvin, Grace Hill, Ruby Miller, Amelia Irvin, Elena Halloran, Sophie O'Callaghan, Isabelle Thompson, Kian Henman, Connor Holden, Raith Henman. Tom and Pam Sullivan Award: in recognition of the huge amount of time and effort the Sullivans devoted to the Leeton Amateur Swimming Club. They also dedicated many hours to working as referees for Riverina Swimming. They were devoted to young swimmers trying to better their own times, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and above all do their best. The recipient of the is the male swimmer who has achieved the highest points, improving their times each week at club time trials: Kian Henman. Leeton Trophy Centre Award: Is awarded to the female swimmer who has achieved the highest points, improving their times each week at club time trials: Ruby Miller. Lynch Family Guard's Gift Award: The Lynch family have been heavily involved in swimming over the years, with Tim and David both competing at a high level, and their mother Julie helping out at club events. David is now a member of our committee. This is awarded to someone in grateful appreciation for their many devoted hours of encouragement and help throughout the season. This season's award goes to someone who was always the first to put up their hand to time keep and to help set up or pack up at our events: Garry Thompson. Club person of the year: This is a new award presented to the person who has made an outstanding contribution to the functioning of the club over the season. This person has deserved this for more than this season, probably ever since joining the committee. Having been both president and secretary for a season, Mardi Henman has stepped in to the secretary role and has done an amazing job. She has streamlined many processes and helped everyone on the committee in their roles while excelling in her own. She has been instrumental in getting the Dolphin timing system in place both within our club and within the local schools. Life members: The committee have chosen to award life membership to someone who was a member of the former Yanco Swimming Club when her children swam in the early 2000s, becoming a technical official. She has continued to assist as a technical official after her children had left swimming, helping regularly at time trials and both club and school carnivals: Loma Harrison.

