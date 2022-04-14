news, local-news,

THE first official inductees of Leeton's new Sporting Walk of Fame have now had their names etched in history forever. Each of the athletes - Olympians Krishna Stanton Wood and Matthew Dunn, Australian cricketers Mark Taylor and Patricia Thomson and Australian athletic star Brian Waters - have had a plaque laid on a specially-constructed path outside the town ovals. This path will take shape over the years as more and more stars are honoured. Strict criteria needs to be met in order to be part of the walk of fame and it is the first of its kind in Leeton. A special weekend was held earlier this month for the stars, their families and the community where the plaques were unveiled and a gala dinner held. Four of the five inductees were on hand to cut the ribbon and open the walk, with Taylor the only apology. A good crowd was present at the opening, also enjoying a free sausage sizzle. On Saturday night the dinner was MC'd by Andy Paschalidis, who was happy to be back in Leeton after coming to town earlier this year as the shire's Australia Day ambassador. IN OTHER NEWS: "All inductees spoke of their strong connection to Leeton," Leeton Sporting Walk of Fame committee chairman Tony Reneker said. "Taylor was an apology, but sent a recorded message, which was well received. Each inductee received a plaque and was interviewed by Andy and the audience had the opportunity to ask questions "Thomson stole the show and kept the audience entertained with her frank reminiscing." Dunn enjoyed a trip down memory lane of his time in Leeton, visiting his childhood home in Laurel Crescent which is now owned by Eric and Vanessa Pages. Dunn saw the hand prints he made in cement at the rear of the house when he was five. Stanton Wood and Dunn also competed in the Leeton Parkrun with the former winning it in record time for her age. "The night was considered an outstanding success and the committee will now review and commence planning for the next event," Reneker said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/2caa0097-4f19-4662-bed8-31d92a912977.png/r57_0_1999_1097_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg