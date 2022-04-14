news, local-news,

AFTER a false start last year, an iconic Leeton sporting team will finally be able to celebrate a reunion decades in the making. The 1971 Leeton Redlegs premiership-winning side had been due to celebrate 50 years since their grand final victory last year. However, the weekend was cancelled amid lockdowns and restrictions. The good news is the reunion is back on, with former players, committee members and long-time fans all ready to celebrate on April 23. An informal get together will kick things off over a meal on April 22, followed by a big day at the Leeton-Whitton Crows first game of the season against Griffith on April 23. IN OTHER NEWS: A reunion dinner will also be held, with several chances across the weekend for old team mates and friends to catch up and reminicise. The weekend has been organised by a band of dedicated helpers, including Peter Slattery and Tom Thompson. Slattery particularly said he would like to thank Thompson for his hard work and was hopeful he could attend the weekend. It was in 1971 that the Redlegs righted their wrongs of the year before when they finished with the wooden spoon. It was also Griffith that the Redlegs defeated in that 1971 grand final, making the reunion weekend even more special when the Leeton-Whitton side runs out against the Swans with the old rivalry still alive and well. The final score for the 1971 side was 15.18 (108) to 13.13 (91), with those Redlegs returning for the reunion hopeful they will be a goodluck charm for the Crows on Saturday afternoon as they look to get their season off to a winning start.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/72ec63bc-fa64-4926-9081-873be407ca0f.png/r63_12_967_523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg