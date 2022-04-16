news, local-news,

AFTER months of hard work and fundraising, Katelyn Mills has been announced as this year's 2022 Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador. Sophie Litchfield took out the Highest Fundraising Ambassador honour, while fellow entrant Jemma Leeson was also recognised for her efforts throughout the quest. The winners were announced during an official ceremony towards the end of Saturday's Festival on Mountford, with more than $59,000 raised as a result of the quest. These funds will now be donated back to each of the entrant's charities and their committees, with a large chunk to then be made available to Leeton shire community groups to apply for. Miss Mills said when she started the Ambassador Quest journey five months ago, she could not have imagined how far she was able to come. "I have to thank everyone for their support, it's been an incredible journey, thank you Leeton," she said. Each of the Ambassador Quest entrants were thanked for their courage and willingness to put themselves out there on behalf of their community to take part. IN OTHER NEWS: Each held many fundraising events throughout the last five months, often having to deal with COVID, weather interruptions and more, but the end result will benefit many community groups and charities in town. Miss Litchfield paid tribute to all of the people who had supported her, as did Miss Leeson. Following the cancellation of the 2020 event, that year's Ambassador Liz Munn and Highest Fundraising Ambassador Tamara Bartram were also recognised on Saturday afternoon. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/744aa7d4-9a21-4526-a017-0517a89be3e0.JPG/r689_448_4342_2512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg