news, local-news,

Darren Cameron won't step away from his role as an Albury councillor while on the campaign trail as the Labor Party's Farrer candidate. His nomination for the federal election was left until the eleventh hour, but Cr Cameron confirmed on Thursday he would enter the contest for the first time at federal level after an "extensive vetting process" ruled out other nominations from the party. "After looking at a couple of other people at length, my nomination was processed ahead of them. That's how it turned out," Cr Cameron said. "Clearly you'd like to campaign for years before but this is not to be. Nevertheless, I intend to make a very strong go at it. "I know voters want change in Farrer and voters want change in Australia. It'll be a good campaign. I'm looking forward to it." Cr Cameron said he would be more than capable of balancing his duties as a councillor with his campaign. "I've always been able to more than fulfill my obligations under the Local Government Act. I'm proud of that and I'll continue to do so," he said. Cr Cameron said he put his name forward for the election because the Coalition government would not support an anti-corruption commission with "real teeth". READ MORE "I think this is an important matter for people in Farrer and for all of Australia, but in Farrer it particularly bites," he said. "We've got a local member here (Sussan Ley) who thought it was OK to go to the Gold Coast on a taxpayer-funded trip and buy a $755,000 investment property off a Liberal Party donor. "That's the depths of where standards have slipped to under this Morrison government. That person was stood down and now she's back as a minister. "I was also disgusted to hear the comments by the Prime Minister saying that he and his wife have been blessed to have children who are able-bodied. "This really goes to the heart of the difference between the Labor Party and the Liberal Party. The Labor Party believes all people whether they're able-bodied or disabled, are equal, and the Liberal Party obviously believes some people are more valuable than others." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/becf4ff9-8957-41f9-8010-87285f04d5af.jpg/r0_162_5485_3261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg