Judges for the Penny Paniz Acquisitive Arts Competition and Exhibition (PPAAE) had hard choices to make when it came to finding a winner. There were 150 paintings form 40 Leeton artists entered. Leeton Art Society (LASI) president Vita Vitelli said the society worked to improve representation from youth, Indigenous and digital artists this year "This year was LASI's ninth year of PPAAE and getting stronger each year," Ms Vitelli said. Around $4000 in prizemoney was won by artists. Artist Ayla Young won the Acquisitive prize with Sunset at Bundidgerry Creek and the Champion prize with Sir George. One of the judges of the competition was Roslyn Lockhart, an artist from Jerilderie, who said it was a real joy. "It was a fabulous array of paintings," Mrs Lockhart said. Mrs Lockhart said the benefit of an active art association like Leeton's was that helped provide the space for artists to be mentored, develop new skills and experiment with new mediums. "They support and nurture each other just by the quality of the art I saw," she said. "It wasn't an easy decision any time that we looked at any of the artwork." She said many of the subjects portrayed features of the local landscape around Leeton. Mrs Lockhart said the calibre of the entries into the art prize also demonstrated there was no lack of artistic and creative talent in Leeton. READ MORE Mrs Lockhart said described the winner of the champion prize, Ayla Young, as a "true master" using charcoal to create her art. "If you want to see someone who is amazing at working in the medium," she said. She said every artist had brought their own unique voice in their work, and each piece was very different in style and medium. "That's what makes it that person's art." The Penny Paniz exhibition ends on April 30. Acquisitive - Ayla Young's Sunset at Bundidgerry Creek Young artist - Sarah Punteriero's Bunny and Clyde. Encouragement award - Isabel Fiumara's At The River Flora/botanical - Deborah Carroll's Just Look at Us Still life - Anne Morsehead's Tea for Two Landscapes - Carol Lang's Euroley Portraits - Zoe Hayward's Russell Tucker Abstract - Jac Punteriero's Oh The Places You'll Go Digital image - Lanny Lashbrook-Gough's Little 007 Indigenous - Annemaree Ingram's Who I Am Champion - Ayla Young's Sir George Highly commended - Elizabeth Mahy's Sarah Encouragement awards - Tina Dunn's Magpie Choir and Vita Vitelli's Secret Place Prize 1: Kate O'Callaghan with Seascape by Vita Vitelli Prize 2: Tony Reneker with North of Binya by Anne Moreshead Prize 3: Alma Hermann with Pink Hills by Anne Moreshead Prize 4: Michelle Cartwright with Gum Blossoms by Jan Thompson Prize 5: Dave Campbell with Portrait Voucher by Dorothy Roddy Prize 6: Penny Hudson with Midnight Rose by Tina Dunn Prize 7: Kay Mills with White Birds by Vita Vitelli Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

