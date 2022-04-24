news, local-news,

Another Albury council identity has thrown their hat in the ring for the electorate of Farrer. Amanda Duncan-Strelec, a former mayor of Albury, was a surprise nomination as the ballots for the May 21 election were drawn at midday on Friday. It's the second time Ms Duncan-Strelec has contested the seat, and will run as an independent. The Australian Electoral Commission held the ballot draws across the nation simultaneously. The candidates will appear on the Farrer ballot paper in the following order: Eli Davern (The Greens), Sussan Ley (Liberal Party), Amanda Duncan-Strelec (independent), Paul Britton (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party), Ian Christopher Roworth (Liberal Democrats Party), Richard Francis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Julie Ramos (United Australia Party) and Darren Cameron (Australian Labor Party). READ MORE Greens candidate Mr Davern said drawing first on the ballot paper was a good signal for his campaign. "It's a nice boost this early in the campaign," he said. Member for Farrer Ms Ley said the ballot order had little impact on how people voted. Ms Ley said the government had worked hard over the last term and she looked forward to an energetic campaign. "I believe I've hit the ground running," she said.

