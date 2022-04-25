sport, local-sport,

Round three of the Autumn Leeton squash competition had an extraordinary number of long matches taking place. The pick of the bunch was the match-up between Tony Naimo and Dion DeMamiel, Tony winning 16-17,15-11,11-15,15-6,15-12. In another long match Brendan Looby defeated Simone Bruno 13-15,15-17,15-9,15-6,15-12. Evan Hookway and Antoinette Taylor had more convincing wins, this helped team Eagles defeat the Swans. The Tigers defeated the Kangaroos in close contest. Jackson Goman and Adele Thompson had solid wins. Domenic Fiumara had to claw his way to victory, defeating Finley Sales 15-8,6-15,14-15,15-9,15-8. Lions had a win against the Crows with Will Rawle, Brendan Looby and Adele Thompson securing wins. Katie McAliece getting points back for her the Crows. The Giants had a clean sweep against the Dockers, Kian Henman and Naomi Rawle winning well. Ian Draper had to work harder for his win by defeating John Saddler 8-15,15-7,15-9,10-15,15-8. Nic Croucamp came back from the canvas to secure his win over Anthony Iannelli 9-15,10-15,15-8,15-8,15-13. The Panthers just managed to hold off the Broncos in a tight affair. RELATED Brodie Lashbrook defeated Brianna Gray-Mills 14-15,15-6,15-10,11-15,15-7. Matt Piper and Sean Ryan had good wins. Cooper Boardman had to work hard against Brad Woolner, Cooper prevailing 9-15,15-9,15-13,10-15,15-11. Team Sharks had the better of the Eels. Trevor Whitby played well to defeat Maanu Alexander 15-10,15-12,13-15,15-9. David Cross and Justin Mortlock had comfortable wins. Alayna Croucamp and Brent Lister had a great match, Alayna winning 14-17,15-10,17-15,15-17,15-8. The Bulldogs ruffled the Roosters feathers in a close contest. Brent Lister and Angelo Fiumara winning for the Dogs. Jacob Harrison defeated Brian O'Leary 3-1 and Garry Walker won against Adrian Sheldrick 15-13,11-15,15-8,14-17,15-10.

