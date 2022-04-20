sport, local-sport,

Yanco-Wamoon will look to pick up their first win of the season when they make the trip out to Lake Cargelligo to take on the Sharks on Sunday. Both sides are heading into the game off the back of round one defeats with the Sharks falling to a fifty-point at the hands DPC Roosters while the Hawks fell 38-12 to Waratahs. Hawks' coach Kane Hammond felt there were positives that could be taken from the opening round defeat. "We were right in that game it was just a 10-minute lapse in the second half where they put three tries on us and really took the game away from us," he said. "We just need to work on not having that 10-minute lapse where we don't touch the footy, we need to be able to play for 80." The trip out to the Lakes can be tricky at times, and Hammond was pleased to see the game getting out of the way early in the season. "It's one of the harder road trips that we have, so it is nice to get out there early, and hopefully, we can get out there and grab the two points," he said. RELATED Heading out there to take on a Sharks side who suffered a tough loss and off the back of a difficult 2021 season, the Hawks coach knows they will have to be wary of a fired-up TLU outfit. "It is their first home game of the year, so I'm expecting them to be desperate to get the win I guess," he said. "They had a pretty tough year last year, so I'd imagine they will be wanting to get off on the right foot at home. "It is a game that we know we will be in for a real challenge, and it will be a tough afternoon if we don't turn up switched on." The Easter break has been kind for the Hawks, with any niggling injuries being taken care of, allowing the Hawks to make the road trip with the same side who took on the Waratahs. The first-grade game will kick off at 2.35pm on Sunday at Lake Cargelligo Sportsground.

