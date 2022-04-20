sport, local-sport,

Leeton United will face their first tough test at home this weekend when they play host to Lake Albert on Sunday afternoon. United's home form in recent years has been the catalyst to their success, having been unbeaten at home in the last 24 months, and that is a run that co-coach Rhys Jones is keen to continue. "I think it is two years since we have lost a home game, so that is a run that we want to keep going throughout this season," he said. "We want to make the Mia Club a fortress and make it, so teams don't want to come play here." Off the back of a 4-0 win over Tolland, the game against Lake Albert presents United with the chance to see where they will stand early in the season. "These are the sort of games against the likes of Hanwood and Lake Albert that you want to put in a good performance, but we want to get a good result as well and put a marker down on the competition," he said. "It's good that we can play this game early so that we know where we are at, and it gives you a chance to see where the other teams around you are at as well." RELATED While being early in the season, based on the offseason recruiting, Jones is expecting Lake Albert to be one of the sides fighting at the top of the table. "They signed Robert Fry, the former Wanderers (Wagga City) captain, so that will boost them a lot," he said. "We know they are going to be up there, they were just behind us and Hanwood last year, so we are expecting them to be just as good as last year." Jones sees the return of Anthony Trifogli as a big inclusion for the side, but they are heading into the clash with a cloud over one of their key forwards. "Fred Gardner has a knee injury, so we are unsure if he will be available or not, and there are a couple of other niggles," he said. "It wasn't anything too serious, and we gave them last night (Tuesday) off training because it was hosing it down, so hopefully, come Thursday at training, they will have pulled through."

