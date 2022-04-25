sport, local-sport,

It was a classic out at Wade Park on Sunday when the Leeton Greens took on the Yenda Blueheelers. The Greens were able to make a fast start, with George Broome able to get over in the 7th minute. The Blueheelers found their way into the game with the next two tries to take an eight-point advantage before Brayden Scarr pulled it back to four points. The home side scored another two tries in the latter stages of the first half to take a 24-8 lead at halftime and potentially look at causing an upset. Knowing they needed to strike first in the second half, Hayden Philp popped up to cross just four minutes into the second half. The Blueheelers were able to restore their advantage before Broome got across the line to make the margin 10 points with 25 minutes remaining. Yenda pushed the lead out to two converted tries with 16 minutes left in the game, but the Greens weren't going down without a fight. Broome gave his side the chance as he completed his hat-trick, pulling the margin back to six with 10 minutes to go before a chip close to the line from Shannon Bradbrook found Kirtis Fisher and the Greens were within two points with seven minutes to go. Right when it looked like Yenda would be able to hold on to the narrow margin, up popped Scarr, who scored his second of the game and saw his side come away with a 32-30 victory. RELATED Leeton coach Hayden Philp knows that this is a game they were lucky to come away with. "Yenda played really well, and they were probably the better side for the first half," he said. "We came into halftime, and I told the boys there were some things that we need to fix and change the way we played. Our attitude was probably the main thing, we didn't go in with the right mindset, and we were a bit complacent. 'It's probably a good wake up call for the boys, but full credit to Yenda they played awesome and are only going to get better." After having only conceded six points in their opening-round win over the Black and Whites, Philp was disappointed to see his side concede 30. The Greens will return home to take on West Wyalong next weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/2914d8b2-441c-49b8-98f4-11a5bfbc30d2.JPG/r813_550_5066_2953_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg