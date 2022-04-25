sport, local-sport,

Yanco-Wamoon's trip to Lake Cargelligo wasn't as fruitful as the Hawks would have liked after they fell to a 30-10 loss to the Sharks. It was an evenly contested first half with the Sharks heading into the halftime break with a 16-10 lead and Hawks coach Kane Hammond feels the break came at the wrong time for his side. "We had all of the momentum," he said. "Halftime probably came at the wrong time for us and in the second half Lakes went to another level and we weren't quite able to go with them." The Sharks dominated the second half with the Hawks playing with no bench as the TLU side were able to pile on 14 unanswered points to come away with the 30-10 victory. RELATED "Credit to Lake Cargelligo they came out in the second half and played some really good footy and scored some really good tries that we were unable to defend," he said. The Hawks will return home this weekend to take on Hay in their fist home game of the season and defence will be the area of focus. "Defence is going to be a big focus for us over the next month," he said. "We played really well in patches but we need to play for 80 minutes. It is a good learning curve for us. "We had some new combinations today and things are going to take a couple of weeks to gel." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/ef1c7ae3-2ccb-46e6-9b80-199ff39a5e79.JPG/r3_507_5998_3894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg