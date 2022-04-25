sport, local-sport,

Leeton United was able to keep their impressive home record in tact following a 1-1 draw with Lake Albert on Sunday. The United side, however feel that the draw was two points dropped in a game where they could have picked up more, according to co-coach Rhys Jones. "It is two points dropped and the boys know it," he said. "We created a lot of chances, and their goalkeeper was outstanding, he made five or six great saves to keep them in the game. "They had two penalties, and they were the only two shots that they had on target. The boys have done well, but we know what we need to improve on." United goal came from a set-piece as Bailey Carlos was able to get the ball into the box, and Jake Shelton ran towards the far post and was able to slot the ball home. While the Leeton side did give away two penalties, Tyler Arnold was able to save both penalties, and it was an unfortunate bounce that saw the second rebound to the feet of the Lake Albert striker, who made no mistake from the follow-up chance. Jones felt his side dominated in a game where they were expecting a tougher opponent. "They will be up there, but they weren't great, they were a lot worse than what I'd thought they'd be," he said. "We dominated the game for the majority of it, and they had a period of the game right before halftime where they were in the game for a bit, but they didn't really cause too many issues." RELATED Not only did United drop two points but also had some injury concerns with Freddi Gardner coming from the field with a knee injury while Carlos picked up an ankle injury. "They aren't looking too good, but we will get them assessed and see how they pull up," he said. The result sees United locked in a four-way tie for second place with Wagga United, Tumut and South Wagga, while local rivals Hanwood are in first as the only side to pick up two wins from two games to start the season. In the lower grades, it was another draw in the Gardiner Shield, with Henry Lacey finding the back of the net in a 1-all draw. In third grade, Gavin Wylie and Ethan Murphy found the back of the net as the United side fell to a 3-2 defeat on Saturday afternoon. It was another tough day out for the women's side, who fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Cootamundra. The women's team will be at home next weekend when they take on Young. The men's side will make the trip to Cootamundra on Sunday and will be hoping they will be able to pick up the three points against a side that has shipped 16 goals.

