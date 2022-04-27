Whitton now watched over by Anzac solider

news, local-news,

The newest landmark in Whitton is set to attract hundreds of visitors as word spreads. A 15 metre tall Anzac soldier at has been erected on the Whitton water tower by Leeton Shire Council, thanks to funding from the state government's Stronger Country Communities funding program. While most silo art is done with paints and brushes, Whitton's soldier is three dimensional metal structure and was in place for this year's Anzac Day commemorations. Council's cultural services manager Sues Vos said the metal artwork had been created by Carla Gottgens, who has also created several other public artworks in the shire. Mrs Vos said the concept came from the community. "It's a community driven project, there's been fou years of place-making activity in Whitton and the whole town has been rejuvenated," she said. Leeton mayor Tony Reneker said the solider would be a draw card for the town and had already begun attracting visitors. "It's great for the shire and particularly Whitton," Councillor Reneker said. The soldier overlooks Whitton's Memorial Park and Cr Reneker said he had already seen people having picnics in the park to admire the view. READ MORE Cr Reneker said the soldier was the last item from a list of projects designed to improve the township created following a consultation forum with the Whitton community in 2018. "It's not just a short term project, it will attract people over months and years," he said. Cr Reneker said he hoped to see the Whitton join a list of other Riverina towns including Narrandera, Lockhart and Weethalle which host silo art. Council's next silo art project will be creating an installation at Chelmsford Place.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/96d0f23d-9803-4d87-9832-0ca7f8e70be0.JPG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg