Hundreds of residents lined the street for the first public Anzac Day service since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Veterans and school students gathered together in Mountford Park before marching to Leeton's Cenotaph. Seeing so many people take the time watch the march and then join the commemoration service was pleasing for Leeton RSL sub-branch secretary Luke Mahalm. "It's getting bigger and bigger each year," Mr Mahalm said. "Everyone is showing the Anzac spirit and keeping it going for the younger generations." READ MORE Mr Mahalm said Anzac Day was a chance for veterans to catch up with old friends and others they had served with. He said while many veterans weren't always able to catch up face-to-face thanks to be located around the country, the day remained an important one for people to remember their comrades. "I have a few mates who I've lost and then others we catch up with," Mr Mahalm said. "It makes a big difference to a lot of veterans to be able to commemorate publicly," he said. "It makes you proud of your service, what people before you have done, what you've done and what will be done by future generations, especially considering the way the world is." Peter Mooney said it was good to see a large crowd of people gathering to remember those who had served. "It's encouraging to see so many people and you look forward to another year," Mr Mooney said. "We're here for the fallen and to remember them, it's what it's all about, we pay respect to the fallen and those that are still serving." The service on Monday was one of the first in a while in Leeton for Vietnam and Borneo veteran Ian Page. "I was hoping for a good turnout after two years. To see Leeton still having a big turnout is great."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/aa0fa960-c337-493e-bba3-7714b491aa51.JPG/r2_285_4926_3067_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg