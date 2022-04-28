news, business, riverina field days, brendan hicken, lowes petroleum, sponsorship, jason torresan, agriculture, show

The 2022 Riverina Field Days show is set to the biggest yet, courtesy of a major new sponsorship deal. Lowes Petroleum has signed a deal to sponsor the agricultural celebration for the next three years, with the extra funding promising to make the show bigger and better each year. The show draws in thousands of visitors each year, with 12,000 walking through the gates for the 2021 show. This year's show is hoped to see even more ticket sales when it kicks off on May 13. As such an economic powerhouse for Griffith and the agriculture industry, Riverina Field Days is one of the year's major opportunities for salespeople, food vendors and local artisans and draws in hundreds of exhibitors. Event organiser Jason Torresan was excited for this year's show. "There will be cooking demonstrations by Whitton Malt House, fashion parade, yard dog trials, lawn mower races and so much more. It really is a field day for everyone," Mr Torresan said. He emphasised that coming out of the pandemic, people were taking advantage of events like the field days. "There was high enthusiasm from exhibitors from very early on, indicating events like this are being embraced in this new Covid-landscape," Mr Torresan said. "The upside of the pandemic is communities truly appreciate the times when they can come together and exchange information on everything from best farm practises to fertilisers and fuel tank safety." Mr Torresan emphasised the economic benefits of the festival for the region. "Our team is incredibly proud to be a part of an event which benefits the whole community -injecting close to one million dollars into our local economy last year ... It's very rewarding to help our fellow businesses." Lowes Petroleum was running a number of virtual field days throughout the pandemic, perhaps motivating their new sponsorship of the physical event. Griffith sales manager Brendan Hicken said that the business opportunities were just one part of the importance. READ MORE "The last two years have really tested the mettle of people everywhere," Mr Hicken said. "Events like the Riverina Field Days not only provide opportunities for agriculturalists to discuss new technology, but they also provide critical social interactions ... it wasn't the same as getting into the paddock with people and having that face-to-face chat." With the show fast approaching, last-minute exhibitors are encouraged to book their sites by contacting Riverina Field Days on 02 6962 1180 or online at riverinafielddays.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/9519f6c5-d1f3-4177-8e14-2c83afd388fa.jpeg/r0_322_2420_1689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg