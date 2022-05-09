THE Leeton library was the place to be during the recent school holidays, offering a jam-packed program to keep everyone entertained.
The Easter school holiday program was all about crafts - making items and taking them home.
There was everything from Easter bunny headbands, baskets and a visit from Peter Rabbit to kite making, coffee mug decorating and even some who got in early to create a gift for mum ahead of Mother's Day.
"Thanks to DJ Mitchell, everyone enjoyed using the youth iPad to listen to their favourite songs, though the Encanto soundtrack was a crowd favourite," acting library co-ordinator Karen Barrett said.
The library also held an Easter egg guessing competition for adults, youth and younger children.
"Wet weather played a part in changing a few holiday plans resulting in the surprising popularity of junior brain games," Ms Barrett said.
"Oddly enough, the weather continued to play a role, with clouds blocking the opportunity to test the solar-powered cars.
"But, in true library fashion, why wait around when you can be making something?
"Paper bag kites made perfect use of the windy weather before the sun made a sneaky appearance and gave the cars the direct sunlight needed to run."
The library runs a range of programs every week for all ages.
For more information give the library a call.
