A DISPUTE at a Leeton licensed premises has resulted in a vehicle allegedly hitting a police car.
About 5.50pm on May 5, police were called to the hotel in Pine Avenue after reports of two men being involved in an argument.
As police officers entered the carpark behind the hotel from Sycamore Street, a 30-year-old man allegedly drove a red sedan towards them.
Police said the two vehicle collided and the 30-year-old then left the sedan.
No one was injured and minimal damage to vehicles.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In a separate matter, a 44-year-old man was arrested and had his licence suspended after allegedly drink driving.
Police stopped a black Holden sedan on Wade Avenue about 4.25pm on May 8 after the driver was allegedly seen driving on the wrong side of the road.
A roadside breath test was positive, with them man arrested and taken to Leeton police station where a further reading returned a 0.162 positive result.
The man's licence was suspended and a court attendance notice was issued.
