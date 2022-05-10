LEETON-WHITTON have signalled their intentions to the A grade competition this year with a top win over old rivals in Turvey Park on Saturday.
The Crows scored a resounding 55-39 victory over the Bulldogs, who are traditionally always a strong side in the A grade competition.
Maddy Clyne was a standout on the day, taking home the player-of-the-match honours, while Tess Henley also had a good day on court.
After two weeks on the road at Narrandera and Turvey Park's Maher Oval, Leeton-Whitton will return home this weekend and will be hoping to register their first victory of the season on their own home turf.
In their way will be the ladder-leaders in MCUE, another side who continually is near the top of the table each season.
The Goannas are currently first on the ladder, with the Crows in third.
A win would not only be a confidence-boost, but will again show the rest of the competition the mean business in 2022.
Coach Katie Graham will have her team prepped and ready to go for Saturday afternoon it would should be a strong contest on the court.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the lower grade matches last weekend against Turvey Park, the Crows had a mixed bag of results.
A reserve was unable to get the win, going down 66-37 in a tough battle.
Emily Baulch played well to earn the top award for her side on the day, with Kasey Aliendi also having a strong match.
B grade was able to score their second win of the season with a 62-34 pummeling of the Bulldogs.
Playing well in that match was Chelsea Purtill and Kristy McDougall.
Their victory sets up another tantalising clash with MCUE on Saturday in what will be a top-of-the-table clash.
C grade won a 31-30 thriller against Turvey Park to keep their unbeaten run for the new season going.
The Crows are on top of their ladder heading into the weekend.
Maddy Arthur and Martelle Maguire were the standouts for C grade on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the under 17s were pipped by the Bulldogs 29-23 in a close match. Chelsea Purtill and Taylah Axtill were the standouts for the Crows.
