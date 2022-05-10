DIANAS coach Stuart Stout has called on his side to show consistency following the team's 61-0 defeat at the hands of Wagga Ag College on the weekend.
The Leeton side hosted Ag College in what Stout labelled as a "disappointing" loss.
Advertisement
He said numbers were good for the match, but wants these same players to attend training in order for the side to find consistency in line with the old adage "how you train is how you play".
The Dianas were without two of their leaders on Saturday in Ginger Longford and captain Amanda Rourke, but Stout said the team still should have performed better on the day.
"We are definitely capable of it, so that's why it was so disappointing," he said.
"Ag College came out hard and I think that shocked our girls. Our heads weren't in the right place and we weren't able to get our minds in the game properly."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Dianas have the bye this weekend, which will they use to regroup and work on gelling as a team at training.
"It was great to have good numbers on Saturday, we had 20 players, which is fantastic, but we need those numbers at training now so we can work on our game as a team to find that consistency," Stout said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.