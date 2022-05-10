TWO cancellations later, Kurrajong's Mamma Mia performances will finally be hitting the stage this month.
Kurrajong participants from Leeton and Narrandera have been busily preparing for their stage production, which will be held over two days on May 20 and 21 at the Narrandera CRC Theatre.
After setbacks due to COVID cancellations the cast and crew have this week been putting the final touches on the show, which follows on from Kurrajong's successful Grease production in 2019.
Kurrajong Outreach Services manager Deanna Bolesta said cast members were looking forward to the shows finally going ahead.
"After so many setbacks and cancellations, everyone is starting to get really excited now," she said.
"Everyone has put in a lot of hard work and effort. We can't wait to see them all on stage.
"That's one of my favourite parts is seeing everyone up there with the confidence to perform and the big smiles on their faces.
"Our Grease production was a huge success so we're hoping the community gets behind Mamma Mia as well."
Rosemary Orr - team leader Narrandera said the audience would have plenty to look forward to as part of the shows.
"The performance is based around the songs from Mamma Mia," she said.
"We have 25 performers - clients of Kurrajong drama and performance group.
"The Kurrajong drama and performance group provides opportunities for local people with a disability to develop new skills and confidence in performance, including acting and singing.
"We try to provide equal opportunity throughout the performance, so there is no particular lead character; however, each scene has a new 'leading' role."
The May 20 performance will kick off at 7pm, while the May 21 show will be a matinee event starting at 2pm.
Tickets for both shows are available from kurrajongwaratah.eventbrite.com.au.
