The Irrigator

Early voting might have opened on May 9, but Leeton will have to wait a little longer to cast ballots

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your guide to pre-voting in Leeton

Early voting began on May 9, but especially keen voters will have to wait a little longer before pre-polls open next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. Graduated from RMIT in 2020. Fond of coffee, cheeses and a good parma.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.