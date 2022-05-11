THE federal election is fast approaching, so who exactly has put their hat in the ring for the seat of Farrer?
Find out more about the candidates Leeton shire residents will have to choose from come polling day.
Sussan Ley (incumbent, Liberal Party of Australia)
Sussan Ley's career path has been varied, working odd jobs on the way to a pilot's license, with roles as an air traffic controller, stock-mustering pilot and occasional shearer's cook following.
While raising three children on a family farm, 10 years of study led to a senior position at the Australian Taxation Office before entering federal politics in 2001.
Serving the rural NSW electorate of Farrer since 2001, Ms Ley has also been allocated responsibility in a number of portfolio and policy areas, including her current role from May 2019 as Minister for the Environment.
Ms Ley regards it as an honour to represent regional Australia, ensuring she makes time to regularly travel through her electorate and around the country listening to the views and concerns of constituents.
"After a number of elections now, a few people have asked why I continue to put my hand up for what can sometimes be a pretty challenging job," Ms Ley said.
"The answer is pretty simple; it's because I love what I do. It's also extremely satisfying being able to help people and families from all walks of life with various issues or concerns.
"Despite what is often portrayed in mainstream (and social) media, an effective member of parliament spends the majority of their time meeting and listening to individuals or groups who need your help.
"That could be an unforeseen hold up with a government service, obtaining a visa, helping reconnect your phone, dealing with bureaucracy of some sort - the range is literally endless.
"There are also bigger social and legislative matters which the federal parliament deals with. And by regularly connecting with you, I am truly able to tell and represent our region's story, whether this is in policy development, our government party room or an executive meeting of the cabinet."
Darren Cameron (Australian Labor Party)
Albury resident Darren Cameron is an organiser for the Australian Workers Union and Labor-endorsed councillor for Albury City Council.
Mr Cameron grew up in Albury before joining the Army Reserve in 1982.
He was a soldier in the Australian Defence Force for over half a decade.
Working in different industries, Mr Cameron said he understood the importance of growing employment opportunities right across the region.
An Albury City councillor since 1995, Mr Cameron said he has stood up for the community at every turn and is "tired of Farrer being taken for granted by the Liberals".
Mr Cameron believes it is time for the community to have a strong voice in parliament that will stand up for the community.
He said he was committed to growing secure employment opportunities for the people of Farrer and will stand together with the people to improve pay, conditions and job security.
Mr Cameron also committed to fighting corruption.
Eli Davern (Australian Greens)
Albury Young Citizen of the Year Eli Davern is the Greens candidate for the Farrer electorate.
The 18-year-old HSC student believes the electorate is ready for a shake-up.
"My priorities for (the MIA) more broadly are to ensure cost of living pressures are addressed in a meaningful way," Mr Davern said.
"That's why I am standing for all mental and dental health care to be covered under Medicare and for TAFE and university to be made free for students.
"Successive governments have stripped TAFE of funding and that is reflected in the computer-based connected learning centres, which are leaving regional and rural students without proper training and facilities and impacting their ability to get decent work.
"I am calling for strong action to avoid catastrophic climate change which will greatly increase the severity of droughts and floods which impact our region."
Julie Ramos (United Australia Party)
Julie Ramos began teaching in the year 2000 and taught on and off for 21 years until the COVID vaccine mandates came in last year.
"This caused me and my family to experience financial hardships, mental and physical strain, as well as family breakdown," she said.
"Because of this I decided to fight and took on Brad Hazzard the NSW Health Minister in the Supreme Court .Unfortunately we lost and the appeal was also unsuccessful. (I was) not satisfied and even angrier, I then began a bigger fight."
Mrs Ramos attended rallies on the matter. Her husband had been running for the United Australia Party, but due to Section 44 he was unable to continue.
"Unbeknownst to us, his mother had registered him as a French citizen at birth," Mrs Ramos said. "Unable to drop his citizenship in time we feared we'd have no 'freedom fighter' in Farrer. So without hesitation I put my hand up.
"I'm now fighting for not only my rights but the rights of everyone. For the rights and freedoms of my children, my ex-students and all the children of Farrer. I hope this election we can restore freedom."
Paul Britton (Shooters, Fishers, Farmers Party)
Paul Britton is a businessman who spent a lot of his early years in the Pilliga scrub, in western NSW.
He is also a firefighter and deputy captain in his local brigade. Mr Britton said he knows the importance of the family unit, being a committed father to Jack and Chloe.
He enjoys bushwalking, fishing, hunting and camping. Holding several positions on both state and federal government advisory panels, Mr Britton has been responsible for driving change in the firearms industry over 18 years.
After meeting with sporting colleagues, Mr Britton learned of the ongoing issues with residents in Southern and western NSW.
"Water, hospitals, mental health and education are the backbones that all communities need to thrive and keep resilient," he said.
"Without these services, communities diminish and, in turn, so does government funding. People leave their communities to seek 'better' outcomes for their families, not only financially, but for their mental and physical health.
"Continual engagement must also be sustained with the Aboriginal community to ensure outreach programs are funded and accessibility to on-time health care programs is sustainable."
Ian Roworth (Liberal Democrats)
Ian Roworth is a grazier from Tooraweenah, an hour north of Dubbo where he breeds merino sheep and beef cattle.
Together with his wife Dee they have two teenage boys. He previously ran a contract shearing and agriculture business. Mr Roworth has also been involved in pest animal control through the Rural Lands Protection Board. He is also involved with the community through junior sport systems.
Before 2020, Mr Roworth said he felt disillusioned with the state of political representation, but since then has felt a call to get involved and make a difference, bringing a country voice to city politics. A late entry to the Farrer electorate race, Mr Roworth said he understood the issues facing residents and wanted to give the area the chance and choice to vote for the Liberal Democrats.
Amanda Duncan-Strelec (Independent)
Amanda Duncan-Strelec is a former Albury City Council mayor and councillor.
As a mother, she said she wanted to work on behalf of families to gain better outcomes for those living in regional Australia.
She feels passionate about the need for better mental health services in the Farrer electorate and said she wanted to make Farrer a marginal seat.
"That's one of the reasons why I chose to stand for election as an independent," she said.
"There are a lot of issues that need addressing and I want to do that."
The Irrigator reached out to One Nation candidate Richard Francis, but at the time of going to print no response had been received.
